CLOSE
News
HomeNews

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19

City Of Hope - Sylvia Rhone Spirit Of Life Kickoff Breakfast In Atlanta

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms revealed on Twitter Monday (July 6) that she’s tested positive for COVID-19.

“COVID-19 has literally hit home,” she wrote on Twitter “I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive.”

Bottoms becomes the first mayor of a major American city to have tested positive for the virus.

“You can’t assume that this is seasonal allergies,” Bottoms said during an appearance on MSNBC. “We all need to get tested and in my case, tested regularly. This was my second test within a month. I was tested right after the funeral of Rayshard Brooks because I was in a large crowd and then I was tested again. And now I’ve tested positive.”

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

RELATED: Uber Launches “No Mask, No Ride” Campaign Due To Rising COVID-19 Numbers

RELATED: Broadway Star Nick Cordeo Loses Battle With COVID-19 At Age 41

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Announces She’s Tested Positive For COVID-19  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 weeks ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 months ago
03.20.20
Close