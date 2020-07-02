Mr. Griffin: It Takes Courage… Not Sometimes, But All The Time [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 07.02.20
Dismiss


We are living in some weird times but if you trust God and stand strong, it’ll turn around. Watch GRIFF talk about the courage it takes to push through tough times.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

SEE ALSO: 

Mr. Griffin: God Is In Control [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: We Are More Than Conquerers [VIDEO]

Mr. Griffin: Adapting A #JesusMentality [VIDEO]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Mr. Griffin: It Takes Courage… Not Sometimes, But All The Time [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 1 week ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 1 month ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close