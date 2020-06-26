Aaron Lindsey Debuts New Song “Take Care” [EXCLUSIVE]

Get Up Erica
| 06.26.20
Dismiss

Aaron Lindsey called in to Get Up! Mornings today to debut his new song, “Take Care.” Take a listen up top!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

RELATED NEWS: 

Marvin Sapp Debuts New Single, “Thank You For It All” [EXCLUSIVE]

John P. Kee Reveals He Was Shot at By Racists Brandishing Flag [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

The Clark Sisters Discuss Life In Quarantine &amp; Reactions To Their Biopic [EXCLUSIVE]

Marvin Sapp Debuts New Single, “Thank You For It All” [EXCLUSIVE]

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Aaron Lindsey Debuts New Song “Take Care” [EXCLUSIVE]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
El Cajon, CA Police Fatally Shoot Unarmed Man
Tell Siri “You’re Getting Pulled Over” Shortcut
 2 days ago
06.24.20
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 4 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Close