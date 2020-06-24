Check Out The List Of Wake County Public Schools Summer Meal Distribution Sites

Apex

Apex First Baptist , 419 S. Salem St.

Monday – Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 1 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Markham St. , 975 Markham St.

Saturday – Sunday 6 – 7 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Mockingbird Lane, near 807 Mockingbird Ln.

Monday – Friday 11:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Oak Park Dr. Mobile Home Park , 6800 Oak Park Dr.

Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Shangri-La Mobile Home Community , 811 Chickadee Ln.

Monday – Friday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m., Saturday 12 – 1 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

West Chatham Street, near 503 W. Chatham St.

Monday – Friday 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Cary

Arbors at Cary Apts. , 200 Wrenn Dr.

Monday – Friday 6 – 7 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Nottingham/Aurella Apt. Community , 101 Harlon Dr.

Tuesday – Thursday 5:30 – 7 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Briarcliff Elem., 1220 Pond St.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Cary Elem., 400 Kildaire Farm Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Cary First Christian Church , 1109 Evans Rd.

Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Chatham Estates Mobile Home Community , N. Lake St. & Maple Ave.

Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Chatham Forest Apts. , 880 Glendale Dr.

Tuesday and Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

First United Methodist Church , 117 S. Academy St.

Monday – Friday 12:15 – 1:15 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

The Gregory Apartments, 100 Appledown Dr.

Saturday – Sunday 5:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Kirk of Kildaire Presbyterian Church , 200 High Meadow Dr.

Saturday – Sunday 12 – 1 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Reedy Creek Elem. , 940 Reedy Creek Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Fuquay – Varina

Pine Acres Community Center , 402 McLean St.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Garner

Creech Rd. Elem., 450 Creech Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Praise Temple Mobile Market , 1329, U.S. Hwy 70

Fourth Saturday 10 – 11 a.m.

Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

Available for everyone

Holly Springs

Broomstraw Mobile Home Park , Corner of Hitch Dr. and Thrasher Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Holly Springs Elem. , 401 Holly Springs Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Holly Springs UMC , 108 Avent Ferry Rd.

Monday – Thursday 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Knightdale

Amber Acres Ln. , Corner of Amber Acres Ln. and Presentation St.

Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Community Helpers Service Center, 111 N. First Ave.

Thursday Drive-thru 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

Available for everyone

Cross Creek Mobile Home Estates , Old Hickory Ln.

Friday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Cross Point Community Church , 1001 Steeple Square Ct.

Saturday Drive-thru 10 – 11 a.m.

Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

Available for everyone

Forestville Elem. , 100 Lawson Ridge Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Hodge Rd. Elem. , 2128 Mingo Bluff Blvd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Knightdale Elem. , 109 Ridge St.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Knightdale Elem. , 109 Ridge St.

Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Knightdale Estates, intersection of Kemp Dr. and Lodge Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Rutledge Landing Dr. , Moore’s Creek Dr. and Parkerwood Dr.

Monday – Friday 1 – 1:45 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Ashley Hills , Corner of Walton Hill Rd. and Meadow Run

Monday – Friday 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Morrisville

Crosstimbers Apts. , 900 Golden Horseshoe Cir.

Monday – Friday 12 – 1 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Preston View Apartments, 1000 Stony Ct.

Sat. – Sun. 12 – 1 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Raleigh

Abundant Life Cathedral, 4400 Old Poole Rd.

Fourth Saturday 10 – 11:30 a.m.

April 11: 10 – 11 a.m.

Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

Available for everyone

Athens Dr. High, 1420 Athens Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Avenida del Sol, Grey Harbour Dr.

Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:25 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Avonlea Apartments, 5005 Cape Breton Dr.

Monday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Baileywick Elem., 9425 Baileywick Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Banks Rd. Elem. , 10225 Chambers Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Blackburn Mobile Estates, 3848 Butler Blvd.

Monday and Thursday 5:50 – 6:15 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Brentwood Elem., 3426 Ingram Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Bugg Elem., 825 Cooper Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Bugg Elem., 825 Cooper Rd.

Monday 11:55 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

*Carnage Middle , 1425 Carnage Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Casa De Luna Apartments, 3819 Bonneville Ct.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Cedar Point Apartments, near 6514 Suburban Dr.

Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Chavis , 781 Bright Creek Way

Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Cherry Laurel Dr., near 1516 Cherry Laurel Dr.

Monday – Friday 11:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Deep Hollow Dr. and Saint Giles St., near 4011 Deep Hollow Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Dillard Dr. Elem., 5018 Dillard Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

East Haven Apartments , Dowling Haven Pl.

Friday 1:40 – 2:10 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Faith Missionary Baptist Church , near 908 Suffolk Blvd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Farm Grove Ln. Mobile Home Community , Farm Grove Ln.

Friday 1:10 – 1:35 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Forest Edge Townhomes , Boone Trl. & Sheldon Dr.

Friday 1:40 – 2:15 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Fox Hall Village , 5909 Fox Hall Village Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Fox Hall Village Mobile Home Park , 5909 Foxhall Village Rd.

Friday 12:35 – 1:10 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Fox Rd. Elem. , 7101 Fox Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Fox Rd. Elem. , 7101 Fox Rd.

Monday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Gateway Park Apartments , 710 Gatewaypark Dr.

Friday 11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Glenbrook Crossing Apartments , 336 Dacian Rd.

Monday and Thursday 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Grand Arbor Reserve Apartments , 2419 Wycliff Rd.

Friday 11:05 – 12:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Green Elem. , 5307 Six Forks Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Greenbriar Townhomes, 3104 Martinsburg St.

Monday and Thursday 6:05 – 6:35 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Green Spring Valley community pool parking lot, near 1100 Greenvale Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Heritage Park Apartments , 416 Dorothea Dr.

Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Heritage Park Apartments , 416 Dorothea Dr.

Friday 11:10 – 11:40 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Homestead Village Estates, 7901 N. California Dr.

Monday 12 – 12:45 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Horseshoe Dr. Mailboxes at Simpkins Road, near 6205 Horseshoe Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 – 11:45 a.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Hunter Elem. , 1018 E Davie St.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Jeffrey’s Mobile Home Park, 6004 Poole Rd.

Monday and Thursday 5:45 – 6:10 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Jeffries Ridge Apartments , Lightner Ln.

Monday and Thursday 1:40 – 2:05 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Juniper Level Baptist Church , 3420 Idlewood Village Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Kentwood , 3924 Neeley St.

Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Kingsborough Mobile Home Park, 284 Kings Pkwy.

Monday 10:45 – 11:45 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Lynn Rd. Elem. , 1601 Lynn Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Mary Belle Pate Park , near 2640 Sierra Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Mayview , 1103 Parker St.

Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Millbank Court Apts. , 1500 N. Raleigh Blvd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Millbrine Apartments, 701 Hampstead Pl.

Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Millbrook Elem. , 1520 E. Millbrook Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Mission Capital Crossing, 4722 Dansey Dr.

Monday and Thursday 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Navaho Dr. (between The Pointe and Pinewood), near 835 and 1001 Navaho Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

North Ridge Crossing Apartments, 2901 Calliope Way

Monday and Thursday 5:30 – 6 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Lexington on the Green, 4803 N. New Hope Rd.

Monday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Oak City Apartments, 3131 Calvary Dr.

Monday and Thursday 5 – 5:25 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

The Oaks Apartments , 590 Lipscombe Ct.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Oak Run and Supreme Dr. cul-de-sac, near 643 Oak Run Dr.

Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Old Stage Road , 5249 Carrier Way

Monday – Friday 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Overlooke at Simms Creek Apartments, Varve Ln.

Monday 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

PAVE SE Raleigh Charter School , 3420 Idlewood Village Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Peach Road Community Center Parking Lot, near 911 Ileagnes Rd.

Monday – Friday 12 – 1 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Perry Point Apartments, 3235 Trimblestone Ln.

Monday 11:25 – 11:55 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Poe Elem., 400 Peyton St.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Poe Elem., 400 Peyton St.

Monday 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Reconciliation Dr. neighborhood entrance, near 4500 Reconciliation Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m. and 1 – 1:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

The Regency Park, Courtney Ln. cul-de-sac

Monday and Thursday 6:05 – 6:35 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Richmond Hills Apartments , 2251 Charles Dr.

Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

River Birch at Town Center Apartments, 2611 Torquay Crossing

Monday 11:20 – 11:50 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Rogers Lane Elem. , 201 N. Rogers Ln.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Rogers Lane Elem. , 201 N. Rogers Ln.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck

Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Stonecrest Apartments , Haresnipe Ct.

Friday 1:15 – 1:45 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Schenley Square Mobile Home Park , Schenley Dr.

Friday 12:30 – 1:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Smith Elem. , 1101 Maxwell Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Spring Forest Apartments, Corner of Sedgewick Dr. and Coolridge Ct.

Monday 11:35 a.m. – 12:05 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Stony Brook North Mobile Home Park , 3000 Stonybrook Dr.

Friday 11 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

The Trestles Apartments , 3008 Calvary Pl.

Monday – Friday 1 – 2 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wakefield Manor, 10810 Oliver Rd.

Monday 12:35 – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Walden Woods Condominiums , Walenda Dr.

Friday 3 – 3:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Walnut Ridge Apartments, 1611 Royal Foxhound Ln.

Monday 1:05 – 1:35 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Washington Terrace Apts. , 1951 Booker Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wilson Temple United Methodist Church , 1023 Oberlin Rd.

Saturday – Sunday 12 – 1 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wynsome Townhomes, 2287 Fox Ridge Manor Dr.

Monday 11 – 11:25 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Rolesville

Rolesville Middle , 4700 Burlington Mills Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Rolesville High , 1099 East Young St.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Sanford Creek Elem. , 701 Granite Falls Blvd.

[LAST DAY FRIDAY, JUNE 19]

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wake Forest

Ponderosa Park, 1 Dannon Ct.

Monday 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Star Road Community, Corner of Star Rd. and Doris Ln.

Monday 1:05 – 1:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Wake County Human Services Northern Regional Center , 350 Holding Ave.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wake Forest Baptist Church, 107 S. Ave.

Third Tuesday, Drive-thru 4:30 to 6:15 p.m.

Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

Available for everyone

Wake Forest Hope House, 334 N. Allen Rd.

Monday – Wednesday 5 – 6 p.m.

Serving at least one meal

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wendell

Beaver St. & Indian Trl.

Friday 1:10 – 1:35 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Candlewick Subdivision , Candlewick Dr. & Gail Ridge Ln.

Friday 2:10 – 2:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Deerhurst Mobile Home Park , 6500 Privette Dr.

Friday 11 – 11:40 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Heritage Dr. & Vista Dr.

Friday 1:45 – 2:10 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Lake Myra Elem. , 1300 Elk Falls Dr.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Jeffrey’s Mobile Home Park #2 , Little Fawn Rd. & Flowering Valley St.

Friday 1:05 – 1:30 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Oak Grove Mobile Home Park , Shanley Dr. & Majestic Oak Cir.

Friday 12:15 – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Oak Grove Mobile Home Park , Shanley Dr. and Majestic Oak Cir.

Monday – Friday 12:30 – 1 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wendell Elem. , 3355 Wendell Blvd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wendell Middle , 3409 NC Hwy. 97

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wendell Middle , 3409 NC Hwy. 97

Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Woodtrace Dr. & Fairhope Ln.

Friday 11:45 – 12:10 a.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Willow Spring

3 Sons Ct. , Corner of 3 Sons Ct. and Fall Colors Ct.

Monday – Friday 11 – 11:30 a.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Blue View Dr. , Corner of Blue View Dr. and Three Owls Dr.

Monday – Friday 12 – 12:30 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Willow Springs High , 1704 Old Honeycutt Rd.

Monday – Friday 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Zebulon

Bread for Life Mobile Market at Zebulon Boys & Girls Club , 1320 Shepard School Rd.

Third Saturday, Drive-thru 10 – 11 a.m.

Serving pre-packed boxes of perishable and shelf-stable food items

Available for everyone

Country Squire Mobile Home Park , Tal House Dr. & Chelhouse Dr.

Friday 1:35 – 1:55 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Wakelon Elem. , 8921 Pippin Rd.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Wedgewood Neighborhood , 616 Yates Pl.

Monday – Friday 1:15 – 2 p.m.

Big Bus Food Truck

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

Westside Mobile Home Park, 106 Westside Cir.

Monday 12:35 – 1 p.m.

Look for the Rocky Top Catering truck.

A refrigerated family dinner will be provided.

Available for everyone

Zebulon Elem. , 700 Proctor St.

Monday – Friday, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Serving hot lunches for the day and breakfast for the next day

Available for all children aged 18 and under

* denotes new locations