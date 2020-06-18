CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Mayor Makes Face Masks Mandatory Starting Friday

UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Source: UNIQLO / UNIQLO AIRism Face Mask

Starting Friday, feel free to give the evil eye to people not wearing masks in public in Raleigh. Yesterday, Mayor Mary-Ann Baldwin ordered people to wear masks in public as of Friday afternoon.

Locations where masks will be required are:

  • Grocery stores
  • Pharmacies
  • Business locations
  • Parking lots and sidewalks
  • Public transit

Face coverings will not be required for:

  • Those whose religious beliefs prohibit it
  • Medical reasons
  • Children under 12
  • Restaurant patrons while dining
  • Private, individual offices
  • While complying with law enforcement
  • While with family
  • In settings where it is not practical or feasible to wear a mask such as while swimming or at the receipt of dental services.

“Our police officers will not going to be citing who are out there not wearing masks,” Baldwin said. “But they are going to say, ‘hey, wearing a mask can help other people.’”

 

 

Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'Girls Trip' - Arrivals

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

20 photos Launch gallery

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Continue reading Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

Celeb Women Show Off Their Natural Hair

The coronavirus pandemic has forced us all to reevaluate our everyday routines. Simple things we took for granted -- like booking an appointment at the hair salon, ordering hair products or running to the beauty supply store -- has left us looking within (sometimes within the refrigerator) for our own beauty treatments and embracing our hair how it streams directly from our scalps. Taraji P. Henson showed off her natural hair after a perm rod set and Gabrielle Union recently posted her curly fro. Kandi Burruss kept it all the way real with her messy bun and Promise Ring singer Tiffany Evans debuted her cute coils. Tracee Ellis Ross let us in on her conditioning routine and Blac Chyna showed off her long straightened tresses. Keep scrolling to see your favorite celeb rocking their hair during "stay at home" orders.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Raleigh Mayor Makes Face Masks Mandatory Starting Friday  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 3 weeks ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 3 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close