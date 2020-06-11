Register To Vote: Everything You Need To Know For The 2020 Election

With a public health crisis and police violence dominating the news cycle, it might be easy to forget that there is an important national election coming up. Voters will have the opportunity to cast their ballots in favor of or against the candidates of their choice. However, you won’t be able to participate if you haven’t registered to vote.

With all of the efforts underway to suppress votes, it’s important to take steps to make sure that not only are you registered but also that you’re on your local voter rolls so that there is no issue when you try to vote on Election Day.

Residents in North Carolina may apply to register to vote online. Click the button below to complete an application for new voter registration or to update your address or party affiliation.

2020 Election Dates North Carolina Voters Should Know:

The North Carolina Second Congressional Primary Election takes place on Tuesday, June 23rd. Below are the dates to know in order to cast your vote.

Voter Registration Deadline: Friday, May 29th

Friday, May 29th Early Voting: Jun 4, 2020 – Jun 20, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Tuesday, June 16th

Tuesday, June 16th Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Tuesday, Jun 23rd

The 2020 General Election takes place on Tuesday, November 3rd. Below are the dates to know in order to cast your vote.

Voter Registration Deadline: Friday, October 9th

Friday, October 9th Early Voting: Oct 15, 2020 – Oct 31, 2020

Deadline to Request an Absentee Ballot: Tuesday October 27th

Tuesday October 27th Deadline to Return Completed Absentee Ballot: Tuesday Nov 3rd Qualifications to Vote To register to vote in North Carolina, you must meet the following qualifications: Be a U.S. citizen;

Live in the county of his/her registration, and have resided there for at least 30 days prior to the date of the election;

Be at least 18 years old, or will be by the date of the general election. 16- and 17-year-olds may preregister to vote. 17-year-olds may vote in a primary election if they will be 18 at the time of the general election; and

Not be serving a sentence for a felony conviction, including probation, parole, or post-release supervision. Once an individual has completed a felony sentence or been pardoned, he/she is eligible to register and vote. No additional documentation is needed. For more information on voting rights for those in the North Carolina criminal justice system, click here. Voter Registration Deadline

The deadline to register to vote in North Carolina is 25 days before the election. The county board of elections must receive your application by this date. If an application is received after the deadline, it will still be timely if it is postmarked on or before the voter registration deadline. Otherwise, the application will not be processed until after the election. If you register at the DMV or another voter registration agency, your application will be deemed timely if it is received by the agency by 25 days before the election. Same-Day Registration

If you are not registered in a county, you may register to vote during the one-stop early voting period. This process is called “Same-Day Registration.” CLICK HERE FOR SAME-DAY REGISTRATION INFO. If you’re a first-time voter, no problem! Here’s a quick public service announcement to help guide you through the process of registering to vote and casting your first ballot. If you’re a seasoned voting veteran and have already registered, that’s great! But for democracy’s sake, you still should double-check that you remain registered to ensure that no technicality or loophole prevents you from participating on Election Day. Vote.org has a handy online tool that helps people figure out voter registrations deadlines in their states. Click here to learn more about how and when to register to vote on Election Day.

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: