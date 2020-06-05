CLOSE
I Spy Koryn Hawthorne: Did You Know She Was In An Old Video With Bri Babineaux? Watch This…

Remember that video of Bri Babineaux singing with a group of folks on a tan couch in a blue dress? Yea, that one. It still gives me chills. 

I stumbled upon that old video today and just happened to notice Koryn Hawthorne sitting right beside her! Who knew?! Assuming this was pre-global fame, it’s amazing to see how God used both of them to spread His word in music.

Watch this: 

 

