CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest

Kendrick Sampson's BLD PWR Birthday Brunch

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

The protests for George Floyd have been seen across the globe. Cities from Los Angeles to New York, Chicago, Minneapolis, Philadelphia, Salt Lake City, Fayetteville, North Carolina, Columbus, Houston and more have seen nights of protest, fires and in some spaces, looting and assaults.

Insecure star Kendrick Sampson, a native of Missouri City who is no stranger to protests or being on the frontline, was struck by rubber bullets Saturday afternoon as Los Angeles police officers attempted to disperse a crowd protesting Floyd’s death.

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

In one video, LAPD can be seen firing rubber bullets trying to obtain control of the scene at Pan Pacific Park near Fairfax Avenue.

Sampson broadcasted all of it while on Instagram Live.

RELATED: Access Houston | Kendrick Sampson

RELATED: 200 Arrested Following George Floyd Protests In Downtown Houston

RELATED: Beyoncé Demands More Charges To Officers Involved In George Floyd’s Death

“They shot me four times already. I already got hurt and I got hit with a baton,” he said on Instagram. Another video showed him being hit with a baton as he was moving backward from the police.

“Y’all ain’t see no police f**king up white folks when they took guns to the statehouse,” he said, referring to COVID-19 protesters who stormed the Michigan statehouse earlier this month. “Y’all didn’t see police attacking white folks, beating em up with batons, shooting them with rubber bullets when they brought guns to f**king state houses. We came up here with no weapons, with masks.… And we’re the ones who are not peaceful.”

See videos from Sampson’s day in Los Angeles below.

‘Insecure’ Actor And Houstonian Kendrick Sampson Hit By Rubber Bullets In Los Angeles During George Floyd Protest  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Protesters Rally In New York City Against The Police Killing Of A Minneapolis Minnesota Man George Floyd
Ex-Cop Derek Chauvin Charged With Third-Degree Murder In…
 2 days ago
05.29.20
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close