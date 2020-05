Another Food Distribution In Your Area

Listen as Melissa talks with Bishop Mellette about their food distribution for today. Thanks to our local churches and organizations for providing free food giveaways for struggling families who are in need during the pandemic.

FRIDAY MAY 29TH

3PM – Christian Provision Ministries with Bishop Mellette will host “Grab & Go Groceries” at 2300 Courtland Dr. in Sanford, NC on Friday May 29, 2020 at 3pm. First come first serve basis.

SATURDAY JUNE 6TH

9AM – SOUTHEAST RALEIGH TABLE – KAPPA CHARITABLE TRUST FUND, INC WILL HOST A COMMUNITY FOOD DISTRIBUTION AT 9AM AT 1950 NEW BERN AVE. RALEIGH, NC 27610

10AM – 12NOON… JESUS CITY CHURCH AT 2609 NORTH DUKE ST. BUILDING 800 IN DURHAM, NC WILL HAVE A FRESH FREE FOOD PRODUCE GIVEAWAY… IN THE CHURCH PARKING LOT. PRODUCE GIVEN OUT ON A 1ST COME 1ST SERVE BASIS.

THIS WILL NOT INTERRUPT THEIR WEEKLY SATURDAY FREE LUNCH BAGS THAT THEY PASS OUT AT THE URBAN MINSTRY IN DURHAM, OLD DURHAM TOWERS AND

LIBERTY ST. HOUSING IN DURHAM.

DONATIONS ARE WELCOMED AT JESUS CITY CHURCH.ORG

