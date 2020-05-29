IG Battle Kirk Franklin VS. Fred Hammond This Sunday

Get ready for the latest Verzuz IG battle this Sunday, May 31 at 5pm, with Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond. Just in time for a healing that the country needs in these times of strife and affliction over COVID-19.

This is the same Verzuz musical battle that included Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu and broke viewing records.

This time, gospel artists Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond have been roped in to bring a spiritual hue and healing factor to the Verzuz IG battles, which typically ropes in big hip-hop industry names as they go head-to-head and pit their best tunes against each other. A special guest, Bishop TD Jakes, is also being roped in to further bless the special occasion, which is primed to be an outpouring of support and love.

