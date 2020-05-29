CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

IG Battle Kirk Franklin VS. Fred Hammond This Sunday

BET Music Matters Late Night Jam Session At MegaFest 2013 - Night 2

Source: Cooper Neill / Getty

Get ready for the latest Verzuz IG battle this Sunday, May 31 at 5pm, with Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond.  Just in time for a healing that the country needs in these times of strife and affliction over COVID-19.

This is the same Verzuz musical battle that included Jill Scott vs Erykah Badu and broke viewing records.

This time, gospel artists Kirk Franklin and Fred Hammond have been roped in to bring a spiritual hue and healing factor to the Verzuz IG battles, which typically ropes in big hip-hop industry names as they go head-to-head and pit their best tunes against each other. A special guest, Bishop TD Jakes, is also being roped in to further bless the special occasion, which is primed to be an outpouring of support and love.

 

source:  meaww.com

Fred Hammond , kirk franklin , Verzuz IG battle

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 2 months ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 months ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 months ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 months ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 2 months ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 3 months ago
03.12.20
Close