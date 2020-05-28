Ericaism: Settle Yourself So You Don’t Lose Yourself [VIDEO]

| 05.28.20
What is your perspective while you’re going through trial? In today’s Ericaism, Erica Campbell looks to Psalms 91: 2 to encourage listeners to put their trust in God and don’t lose hope in the middle of the battle. The scripture reads, “He alone is my refuge..my place of safety…He is my God…I trust Him.”

There is victory on the other side!

