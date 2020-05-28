GRIFF’s Prayer For Skinny Tea [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.28.20
Work is scarce and skinny tea is thriving. It’s all over social media, so GRIFF is thinking about selling some for men. He’s calling it “Men Teas” because he’s a MENtor. But warning: this product may come with friend loss, Facebook blocks and photoshopped pictures!

Listen to his hilarious prayer up top.

