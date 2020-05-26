Florida Republicans Reverses Ex-Felons’ Rights To Vote, 90-Year-Old Woman Shields Grandson From Police & More [EXCLUSIVE]

Sybil Wilkes stopped by the Get Up Church for her weekly visit with updates on how Florida Republicans reverses ex-felons’ right to vote, the 90-year-old woman who shielded her grandson (Tye Anders) from police who had guns drawn on him and more.

Attorney Justin A. Moore, Esq said this about the incident:

“I just spoke with Tye Anders’ mother. He’s the young man who had pistols drawn on him in this video. His alleged offense was rolling through a stop sign. Recently, he’d been getting pulled over and harassed by the Midland, TX police a lot. A dozen officers swarmed his grandmothers, guns drawn, as if this was a response to a violent offense. It wasn’t. As Tye laid on the ground compliant, yet scared, his 90 year old grandmother came out to deescalate this high stress situation by praying for her grandson and officers. That also didn’t work. As the officers approached, they ended up assaulting her and knocking a 90 year old woman to the ground. According to the family, this elder passed out moments after being pushed to the ground. They have taken her to get medical attention to make sure she didn’t experience a stroke, or any other serious complication. This was all for an alleged traffic stop. We need Midland Police to address this issue immediately. Come back for action items.”

Watch the video here.

