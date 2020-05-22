Trailblazer Dr. Andrea Harris Passed Away At 72

Minority business trailblazer Dr. Andrea Harris died Wednesday after battling a “long illness” at Duke Raleigh Medical Center. She was 72 years old.

In response to her death, Gov. Roy Cooper released the following statement and ordered flags to be lowered to half-staff in her honor :

“Andrea Harris was a trailblazer who never stopped fighting for social and racial equity in our state. When doors were intentionally shut, she broke through for women and minority-owned businesses to succeed, modeled excellence in advocacy and mentored scores of freedom fighters. She left an indelible impact on North Carolina’s business and African American communities, and she will be missed. Kristin and I send our prayers and deepest condolences to her friends and loved ones.”

.@NC_Governor Cooper today ordered all NC flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff beginning May 21 until sunset on May 23 in honor of NC Civil Rights Activist, Andrea Harris…Read more here: https://t.co/LodMnz0wOU pic.twitter.com/XhhqyI1nF7 — NCDOA (@NCDOA) May 21, 2020

A passionate advocate for women and minority-owned businesses and strong supporter of #HBCUs, the legacy of Andrea Harris will never be forgotten. #RIP #ThankYou #Trailblazer https://t.co/wULCN08ZhZ — G. K. Butterfield (@GKButterfield) May 20, 2020

Bennett Family & Friends: It is with great sadness that we share news that Trustee Andrea Harris, Bennett College Class of 1970, passed away this morning. We thank you, Trustee Harris, for your love, support and service to HBCUs! 💙🔔 #BennettCollege #BennettBelles #HBCUsMatter pic.twitter.com/VB8sv1QjsF — Bennett College (@BennettCollege) May 21, 2020

I am heartbroken by the loss of my dear friend Andrea Harris. Mayor Bill Bell once called her the “mother of minority enterprise,” but that doesn’t begin to describe her contributions to our state. Thank you Andrea for lighting the way for so many others, including myself. pic.twitter.com/0X8beQv90x — Alma S. Adams (@RepAdams) May 20, 2020

Harris co-founded the North Carolina Institute of Minority Economic Development, alongside long time friend Lew Myers, in 1986 and spent more than 25 years leading the Institute. Harris went on to receive many awards and recognitions as her efforts helped to develop thousands of businesses owned by women and people of color across North Carolina.

Trailblazer Dr. Andrea Harris Passed Away At 72 was originally published on foxync.com

