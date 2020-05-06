CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Sidewalk Susan Brings Little Girl To Tears After Spraying Down Her Chalk Art [VIDEO]

Sisters Doing Chalk Art On Driveway

Source: Thurtell / Getty

#SidewalkSusan has gone viral after a woman is caught hosing down a little girl’s chalk art during simply because she didn’t want to see it. 

The woman didn’t wait for the child to leave either, so that’s what brought on a bunch of tears from the little artist whose mother recorded the incident. 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

One twitter use commented, “Because of quarantine, Karens can’t Karen who they usually do, so EVERYONE is getting in now.” 

Another Twitter user couldn’t understand how a chalk drawing could get a person this upset. 

In the famous words of Will Smith… 

 

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Sidewalk Susan Brings Little Girl To Tears After Spraying Down Her Chalk Art [VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 4 weeks ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 month ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 1 month ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 1 month ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 month ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 2 months ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 months ago
03.12.20
Close