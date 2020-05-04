This Map Shows How Many Coronavirus Cases Are In Your Zip Code

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is now allowing you to see how many COVID-19 cases and deaths have occurred in a specific zip code.
According to the News & Observer, the highest number of cases is in the Durham zip code 27705. There were three nursing homes in that zip code with multiple cases. According to the same report, the Raleigh zip code 27610 with the third highest number of cases.
Dr. Mandy Cohen, secretary for NC DHHS, said, “I think, again, we’re just trying to share as much information so folks feel like we’re being transparent. Many of us here in North Carolina very much identify with the county we live in, which is why we share the information by county. It’s how our local health departments do their work.”
See the zip code map here.
