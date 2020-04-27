Canton Jones Debuts New Single, “Jesus Is Real,” Featuring John P. Kee [EXCLUSIVE]

Canton Jones called in today, debuting his new song “Jesus Is Real” featuring Pastor John P. Kee. The song comes from his new album Power, available everywhere now. Listen up top!

