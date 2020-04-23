Grace Church of Durham is providing meals for Kids every Tuesday & Thursday’s along with the Food Bank of central and eastern NC. Listen as Melissa talked with Pastor K.T. Lowery about their mission to serve students 18 and under who are in need of a meal while schools are closed because of COVID-19.
GRAB AND GO MEALS FOR KIDS: (curbside meal service only)
- Tuesdays & Thursdays
- 11:30am – 1:30pm
- Grace Church of Durham
- 1417 Cole Mill Rd. Durham, NC 27705
- 919-908-6213
- info@g-cod.org
