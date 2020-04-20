CLOSE
Coronavirus
HomeCoronavirus

Does Alcohol Put You More At Risk Of Contracting COVID-19?

Beverage Maker Constellation Brands Post Positive Quarterly Earnings

Source: Justin Sullivan / Getty

The World Health Organization wants you to know that alcohol consumption could be putting you more at risk of catching COVID-19. And, as you may know, alcohol sales have jumped dramatically during the pandemic.

 

 

See What You Started Halle? Sistas Are Taking Over The #PillowChallenge

See What You Started Halle? Sistas' Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

22 photos Launch gallery

See What You Started Halle? Sistas' Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

Continue reading See What You Started Halle? Sistas’ Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

See What You Started Halle? Sistas' Are Slaying The #PillowChallenge

Before last week, I had no clue the #PillowChallenge was even a thing, but apparently, it's one of the hottest trends on them Instagram streets. Perhaps because folks needed something fun to do during the lockdown to distract them from all the doom and gloom in the world, they decided to turn their pillows and bedding into Haute couture….and I ain’t mad at it. You have to get your joy wherever and however you can. Clearly, this innovative fashion challenge is gaining traction, cause as we previously wrote, last week Halle Berry caught wind of it and posted the flyest pic of her accepting this innovative challenge. “You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge,” the Oscar winner wrote on Wednesday morning, looking fresh off the runway in this navy blue ensemble. And let’s talk about the hat. Straight out of Dominque Devereaux’s closet. https://www.instagram.com/p/B_Ac0guDdtY/ You better slay sis! Well not surprisingly, plenty of sistas out there took notice and starting slaying this challenge in their own way. From grownups to our babies, here are some of our favorite and funniest lewks!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

YouTube: The Karen Clark

Does Alcohol Put You More At Risk Of Contracting COVID-19?  was originally published on foxync.com

Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 1 week ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 3 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 4 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 1 month ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close