Titus Showers Shares Remix To “It’s Gonna Be Alright” Featuring Jermaine Dolly

Get Up Erica
| 04.17.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

For our Artist Spotlight this week, Titus Showers stopped by the Get Up Church and brought us the remix to his song “It’s Gonna Be Alright.” The remix features Jermaine Dolly and can be found on all digital music platforms.

SEE ALSO: 

Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name”

Jermaine Dolly Explains Why You Must Serve Before Leading [EXCLUSIVE]

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

 

Titus Showers Shares Remix To “It’s Gonna Be Alright” Featuring Jermaine Dolly  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 7 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 2 weeks ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 3 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 4 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close