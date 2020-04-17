Where’s Your Stimulus Money?!

04.17.20
Inside a woman heart

Didn’t receive your stimulus money yet?  CPA, MBA, Faith Bynum gives vital information of where your money may be if you expected it to hit your bank account this week and haven’t seen it.

Millions of Americans received their stimulus checks this week if they filed their tax return by direct deposit… however some still haven’t seen the money.  CPA Faith Bynum tells us why and what we can do about it.

ALSO… the tax deadline was Wednesday and we have been given an extension without penalty, however many in NC can still be penalized… Here’s Why.

Faith Bynum, CPA, MBA

Faith Bynum is the Principal of the accounting firm, Faith Bynum, CPA, PC.  She attended North Carolina Central University, where she earned her Bachelors of Business

Administration with a concentration in accounting degree. While at NCCU, Faith pledged the Alpha Chi chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

In December of 2009, she earned her Masters of Business Administration with a concentration in accounting degree from Baker College. In November 2012, she became a North Carolina

licensed Certified Public Accountant. Soon after, she started her practice. Faith’s passion to educate people in finances and entrepreneurship has positioned her to be sought after on various speaking platforms. She also wrote a book entitled, “Build Faith in Your Business”, as a simple guide for people to understand the beginning stages of starting a business. Faith is a native of Durham, NC. She enjoys being a mother to her 13-year-old daughter. She has a passion for community and education. Faith yearns to always help others grow and develop

their life-long passion and purpose.

Faith Bynum, CPA PC

Close