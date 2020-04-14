Stimulus Checks On The Way This Week

Over 80 million Americans will receive their stimulus checks by the end of the week, in hopes of giving financial relief. The Treasure Department says if you have direct deposit when filing your taxes then you will be among the first to receive money directly to you accounts.

Under the CARES Act, millions of people will get $1,200 checks from the federal government and those with dependents younger than 17 will get an additional $500 per child.

Paper checks will be sent after April 24.

Read more at businessinsider.com

