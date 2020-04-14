Vanessa Bryant is as strong as they come, and even though it’s gotta be tough, there’s no doubt that she’s holding it together for her babies.

Unfortunately, this Sunday marks the Bryant family’s first Easter celebration without Kobe and Gigi, which is undoubtedly heavy on the hearts of everyone in their crew (and those of us on the outside looking in, too). On the bright side, Vanessa’s youngest daughters, Bianka and Capri, seem to be enjoying themselves thanks to some interactive treats their mom gifted them with.

Vanessa posted an absolutely adorable video on Saturday showing her 3-year-old daughter Bianka and her little sister, 9-month-old Capri, opening a giant Easter egg, which was sent to them by celebrity florist, Jeff Leatham, according to TMZ .In the clip, you see Bianka closing her eyes as she tries to crack the egg open with a tiny hammer, but V ends up helping her out with a little more force. On the sidelines, Capri is giggling throughout the entire thing. Once the shell is broken and the gifts inside are visible, Vanessa pulls out a piece of chocolate, to which Bianki exclaims, “chocolate!” in Spanish–it seriously can’t get any cuter than that.Check out the video for yourself down below to get a glimpse into how the youngest Bryant sisters are celebrating their Easter.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

Vanessa Bryant Shares Photos of Daughters In The Easter Spirit was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com