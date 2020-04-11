CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19

2016 Essence Festival - Day 2

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

On his 62nd birthday, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds made a shocking revelation – he and his family were infected with COVID-19.

“I feel so blessed to be able to celebrate another birthday,” he wrote in a statement posted to Twitter. “I tested positive for the Covid19 virus, as did my family. It’s an incredibly scary thing to go through my friends.”

The legendary singer/songwriter did not give an immediate timetable to his diagnosis but did say that he and his family no longer positive for the virus which has ravaged the world.  “I’m happy to report we have now tested negative and are on our way back to full health.”

He urged everyone to “stay home” and “stay safe” but not without also sharing some positive news. Music fans were anticipating his Instagram Live battle with fellow legendary producer/singer/songwriter Teddy Riley as part of Timbaland and Swizz Beatz‘ VERZUZ series.

“Teddy!!! Let’s show them what Hip Hop/R&B music really means to the world,” he added, accepting the invitation for a new date and time: April 18th.

Get well soon, Babyface!

RELATED: Teddy Riley Tells Why The Epic Instagram Battle With Babyface Has Been Pushed Back

RELATED: 10 Songs You May Not Had Known That Were Written By Babyface

Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family Were Diagnosed With COVID-19  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds Shares He & His Family…
 3 days ago
04.13.20
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 1 week ago
04.03.20
Ellis Marsalis Jr., Jazz Pianist, Father Of Wynton…
 2 weeks ago
04.02.20
Essence Fest 2020 Postponed Due To Coronavirus
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Trump Signs $2 Trillion Stimulus Package In Wake…
 2 weeks ago
03.30.20
Prince Charles Tests Positive For CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.26.20
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 3 weeks ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 3 weeks ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 1 month ago
03.12.20
Close