One Year Since Durham Explosion

One year ago today, part of Durham’s downtown district was rattled by an explosion that killed 2 and injured 25 others while damaging neighboring buildings and businesses.

The explosion, which was ruled accidental by the Durham Fire Department, occurred after a gas line, located at 115 N Duke St., was cut by contractor

Kong Lee, 61, was killed in the explosion. He was the owner of a coffee shop at the site of the explosion. Dominion Gas employee Jay Rambeaut was injured in the April 10 blast but died on April 25.

Businesses affected by the explosion have slowly reopened in the following year.

Read more at source CBS17.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: