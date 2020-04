On April 10th, 2020 Radio One will be having a National Day Of Prayer for everyone effected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Join us on air every hour from 6am-10pm as we say prayers together and count our blessings in hopes we all make it through these tough times.

Posted April 10, 2020

