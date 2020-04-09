Doctor Treating Covid-19 Patients Uses Viral Dance Videos On TikTok To Make People Smile

A doctor in Oregon uses his social media account to share his positive energy while treating patients at his hospital. Dr. Jason Campbell, is an anesthesiologist resident at Oregon Health and Science University in Portland, Oregon. Campbell is one of several doctors and healthcare workers on the front lines working long days and fighting to end the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’ve got to get through this with physical health, with mental health and dancing will do that”

Check out his upbeat dancing moves with OHSU colleagues, the viral video on Tik Tok has received at least 1 million views.

