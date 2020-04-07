GRIFF’s Prayer For Exchanging Snacks For Chores [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 04.07.20
GRIFF thanks God for the time we’re getting with our families but has a word for those who don’t do their chores. No chores, no quarantine snacks! 

