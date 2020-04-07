They Say Quarantine Leftovers Hit Differently: Cooking Smart During Quarantine

Even though we don’t know which quarantine day we are actually on, we do know how many times we have had to cook. The leisure of having options to dine-in, take-out, delivery, uber eats and door dashed helped with our cooking woes. Even though we still have the options for delivery and carry-out, cooking at home is safer. According to the CDC, It’s safer to cook your meals at home and cook them in the same required temperatures that kills any other food-borne pathogens.

Now I know cooking has become very tiresome. The delivery leisure is still a thinkable option, but the key for your cooking woes is cooking smart. Cooking simple meals that can stretch for 2 days max is key. They say quarantine leftovers hit differently, when all you have to do is hit the 30 second button 6 times.

Cooking casserole, pasta, and soup dishes are some simple meals that can be stretched. Casserole dishes such as Shepards Pie and the meals listed below are ideas of simple dishes that will be some yummy leftovers. The prep time might take awhile but it’s worth it in the end.

Casseroles

Breakfast Casserole Chicken Enchilada Casserole Chicken and Rice Casserole Shepards Pie Shrimp Enchilada Casserole

Pastas are a lifesaver too. Be creative with your Alfredo dishes. When you cook spaghetti, that is your main course meal. If you want to add salad or corn on the cob to go along with your spaghetti meal, that works too.

Pastas

Italian Pasta Salad Spaghetti Cheesy Ravioli Lasagna Rasta Pasta Crab Stuffed Ravioli

You can’t go wrong with some home made soup or soup dishes. Remember when cooking the soups and stews listed below you need to add a starch. With Gumbo you need rice. Chili and beef stew you need cornbread. It’s optional that you make sandwiches to go along with them.

Soup

Gumbo Egg Drop Noodle Soup Classic Chicken Noodle Soup Turkey Chili Beef Stew

words by: Kinyana Mccoy

