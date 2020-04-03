Stay Safe and Stay Home! 1,040 People Died Yesterday In America From Coronavirus

1,000 fathers, mothers, wives, daughters, sons, brothers, sisters, cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents died in America yesterday because of coronavirus. According to USAToday, that number doubles the worst daily death rate of both lung cancer and the common flu.

This is NOT a hoax. COVID-19 doesn’t give a damn about you, your family, and damn sure doesn’t give a flying f**k about Donald Trump. This is not a hoax. Johns Hopkins coronavirus database includes information from the WHO, the U.S. CDC, the European CDC, and the National Health Commission of China, by those counts, it is said that the United States counted exactly 1,040 lives lost. That number brings the U.S. total to 5,116 since coronavirus hit our shores in January, the total number of infected is over 215,000. The biggest number of deaths prior to yesterday was just two days ago on Tuesday when 504 people died.

This is not a hoax. Some medical professionals and scientists believe that in a matter of weeks we could see 2,200 people die in one day. That number would best the highest U.S. daily death total of heart disease which stands at 1,772. This is not a hoax. Even after we get this first wave under control, Dr. Anthony Fauci of the White House Coronavirus Task Force says we need to prepare for round 2 of coronavirus in the fall. God save us all. This is not a hoax. WANT EXCLUSIVES? CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER! HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE This article was originally posted on Bossip.com.

