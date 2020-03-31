CLOSE
Johnston County shooting Leaves A Man And Woman Dead And 1 Man Injured

According to the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office 21-year-old Lindsay Webb and 23-year-old William Parker were found dead at the home and a man was found injured. The shooting took place in Johnston County on Tuesday. Deputies arrived at the Clayton home around 2:45.  It was reported that the shooting was domestic-related and the two people knew each other.  A 45-year-old man was also shot in the arm and taken to the hospital. He was treated for his injuries. Read the full story in the link below.

