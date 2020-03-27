CLOSE
Benita Jones Releases Music Video For “Good God”

In case you missed it, praise and worship leader Benita Jones released a live performance music video for “Good God.”

“It’s just a fun energetic song proclaiming the goodness of God,” Jones says. “We talk about how He is the mender of the broken hearted. How He’s our healer when we’re torn apart. We call Him Father, Savior, Redeemer. We just put the big exclamation point on it of `Good God’ because He’s a good God in every situation.”

“Good God” is the first radio release from Jones’ forthcoming album, The Entreating, that speaks to God’s power and presence. Here’s a glimpse…

