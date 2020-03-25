CeCe Winans On World Crisis: “We Have To Cry Out For God For Wisdom” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Get Up Erica
| 03.25.20
Dismiss

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

The legendary CeCe Winans called in today to share an update on her experience with COVID-19, her church and how she may have new music on the way. If you missed it, listen up top!

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

CeCe Winans On World Crisis: “We Have To Cry Out For God For Wisdom” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 day ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 3 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Close