“Working Mom Wednesdays” The Kids At Home During Coronavirus

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 03.25.20
Dismiss
family portrait with new house

Source: MoMo Productions / Getty

 

So now that the Governor has ordered schools statewide to be closed until mid May, what can we do with the kids and how do we make sure we are doing all we can to make sure our homes are safe too.

Listen to my guest kindergarten teacher Nekia Riley from Hillandale and Youth worker DeCosto Lawson with Hillandale and the YMCA talk about ideas to do with the kids and website to keep them academically busy.

website suggestions:

* abc.mouse.com

* pebblego.com

* Check out the resources on your schools websites

Then … Dr. Tiffany joins us to gives us 3 tips to keep our homes safe and sanitized while the kids are home from school due to COVID-19.

  1.  Wash your hands
  2.  Limit unnecessary exposure (stay inside)
  3.  Wipe down surfaces

Listen to more….

Coronavirus safety , kids activities , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
African Saxophonist Manu Dibango Dies Of CoronaVirus COVID-19
 1 day ago
03.24.20
First Dog With Coronavirus Has Died
 5 days ago
03.20.20
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 2 weeks ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 2 weeks ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 3 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 3 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 4 weeks ago
02.27.20
Close