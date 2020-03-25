“Working Mom Wednesdays” The Kids At Home During Coronavirus

So now that the Governor has ordered schools statewide to be closed until mid May, what can we do with the kids and how do we make sure we are doing all we can to make sure our homes are safe too.

Listen to my guest kindergarten teacher Nekia Riley from Hillandale and Youth worker DeCosto Lawson with Hillandale and the YMCA talk about ideas to do with the kids and website to keep them academically busy.

website suggestions:

* abc.mouse.com

* pebblego.com

* Check out the resources on your schools websites

Then … Dr. Tiffany joins us to gives us 3 tips to keep our homes safe and sanitized while the kids are home from school due to COVID-19.

Wash your hands Limit unnecessary exposure (stay inside) Wipe down surfaces

Listen to more….

