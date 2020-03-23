Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Upper And Lower Body Circuit [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.
This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down an upper and lower body circuit that focuses on the quads, back, glutes and abs through lunges and ab work.
