Deitrick Haddon Releases Music Video For “Let It Go (Everything)”

Having just released his T.I.M.E. (TRUTH IS MY ENERGY) album, Deitrick Haddon also dropped a music video for one of its featured tracks called “Let It Go (Everything)” and it’s one we can all relate to. 

“All the things that I can’t control, I give it to Jesus and let it go. I know you will supply all my needs…” he sings, giving attention to giving church hurt, friends, enemies, frustrations, relationships and more to God as he learns how to stop holding on to things that are killing him. 

Watch: 

Haddon, who serves as the pastor of Hill City Church in California, calls T.I.M.E. (TRUTH IS MY ENERGY) his “best work yet.” It’s available now wherever music is sold and streamed digitally. 

Deitrick Haddon Releases Music Video For “Let It Go (Everything)”  was originally published on getuperica.com

