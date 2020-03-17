Dr. Sylette called in today to discuss how to build your immune system and how to know to the difference between a cold, allergies, the flu and coronavirus. Listen up top!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

Ask Dr. Sylette: How To Tell The Difference Between A Cold, The Flu, Allergies & Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW] was originally published on getuperica.com