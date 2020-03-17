Ask Dr. Sylette: How To Tell The Difference Between A Cold, The Flu, Allergies & Coronavirus [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Dr. Sylette called in today to discuss how to build your immune system and how to know to the difference between a cold, allergies, the flu and coronavirus. Listen up top!

Well, this Coronavirus is spreading by the second. As the days go by, more and more public figures are getting caught with the deadly virus. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to come out with the Coronavirus. Chet Hanks, son of Tom & Rita came out to social media shortly after the announcement of his parents to give their fans an update on his families health. Chet assures us that his parents are in high spirits and are doing just fine. Following the Hanks news was the NBA suspending the season indefinitely due to two players on the Utah Jazz getting the Coronavirus. https://twitter.com/wojespn/status/1238114778167599110 Here is the official list of celebs that currently have the Coronavirus.

