CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM.

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier runs down a full body workout that includes squats, lunges and more!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

Get Up And Move Exercise Of The Week: Full Body Workout [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Actor Tom Hanks & Wife Rita Wilson Test…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Megachurch Pastor Kirbyjon Caldwell Pleads Guilty In Investment…
 5 days ago
03.12.20
Howard University To Move To Online Classes Due…
 6 days ago
03.12.20
“I Do”: Judge Faith Jenkins, Kenny Lattimore Wed…
 1 week ago
03.10.20
All Rise: ‘Divorce Court’ Replaces Lynn Toler With…
 2 weeks ago
03.06.20
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 2 weeks ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 3 weeks ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 weeks ago
02.24.20
Close