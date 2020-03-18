CLOSE
A Motivational Word From Willie Moore About The Coronavirus

With all of the craziness surrounding us with the coronavirus, it can feel overwhelming or even hopeless. But, Willie Moore Jr, wants us all to know that “God’s got us.” We’ve been hearing that things are going to be shutting down and that things will get worse. But, the Bible says thet “God will use the foolish things of the world to confound the wise.” Meaning that like Daniel when he was thrown into the firey furnace, God can come into our situation and turn it around. You need to have that into your spirt, heart and mind to inivte God into your situation. “God is in the battle with us,” Moore says.

A Motivational Word From Willie Moore About The Coronavirus  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

