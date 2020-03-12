CLOSE
NBA To Suspend Season After Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In a shocking development, the NBA has announced that is suspending games following the conclusion of Wednesday’s night play after a Utah Jazz player was confirmed positive to have to coronavirus.

Earlier on Wednesday (Mar. 11), a game between the Utah Jazz and Oklahoma City Thunder was postponed after players walked off the court. Jazz players Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay were listed on the injury report with an illness and according to the league, one of them tested positive for the virus.

This is a developing story.

Close