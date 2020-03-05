CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Run for President

Elizabeth Warren Rally in Detriot, US

Source: Barcroft Media / Getty

Just two days after Super Tuesday, the race to the White House pretty much became a race between two white men in their 70’s Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden.  The numbers were clear and the people spoke loudly.

To that end, Mike Bloomberg, paid attention, and ended his run for president, and now following suit is Elizabeth Warren who has also announced she will be dropping out of the Democratic presidential race. Her announce came Thursday morning during a call with her staff.

As of now, there is no word on the Massachusetts senator making plans to endorse any of her rivals, a move that could help either candidate.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Run for President  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 3 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 month ago
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close