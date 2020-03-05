Elizabeth Warren Ends Her Run for President

Just two days after Super Tuesday, the race to the White House pretty much became a race between two white men in their 70’s Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden. The numbers were clear and the people spoke loudly.

To that end, Mike Bloomberg, paid attention, and ended his run for president, and now following suit is Elizabeth Warren who has also announced she will be dropping out of the Democratic presidential race. Her announce came Thursday morning during a call with her staff.

As of now, there is no word on the Massachusetts senator making plans to endorse any of her rivals, a move that could help either candidate.

Posted 3 hours ago

