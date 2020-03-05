CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Target Has Something To Say Regarding The Honey Pot Ordeal

Some people are upset over the commercial featuring black entrepreneur Bea Dixon, the owner of The Honey Pot Company, which sells plant based feminine care products. In the commercial she says, “The reason why it’s so important for Honey Pot to do well is so the next Black girl that comes up with a great idea, she can have a better opportunity.” I guess some people don’t agree with the support of empowering young black girls because that comment got them so mad they called for a boycott of the product, saying the owner is being racist and demanded her products be removed from store shelves. Well it seems they got what they wanted, just not how they wanted it, as Honey Pot products have been flying off the shelves and sales have increased up to 50%.

Well the retail giant Target who carries Honey Pot products had something to say about where they stand in all of this.  “Target has a longstanding commitment to empowering and investing in diverse suppliers that create a broad variety of products for our guests,” a spokesperson for Target told ESSENCE. “We’re proud to work with Bea Dixon and The Honey Pot team to highlight Bea’s journey to build her brand and bring her products to Target. We’re aware of some negative comments about the campaign, which aren’t in line with the overwhelmingly positive feedback we’ve received from guests who love and have been inspired by Bea’s story.”

Source: Essence

Target Has Something To Say Regarding The Honey Pot Ordeal  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Elizabeth Warren Announcing Her Stand In The Presidential…
 4 hours ago
03.05.20
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 week ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 2 weeks ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 3 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 1 month ago
02.04.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close