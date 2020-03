Check out the results of our local elections from Super Tuesday. The polls closed in NC at 7:30pm

Here are some of the top results for more results in your districts CLICK HERE. NC Presidential Primary – DEM Joe Biden NC Presidential Primary – GOP – Donald Trump US Senate – DEM – Cal Cunningham US Senate – GOP – Thom Tillis NC Governor – DEM – Roy Cooper NC Governor – GOP – Dan Forest Source: ABC11.com https://abc11.com/politics/elections/local/

