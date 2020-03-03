CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Oprah Falls Down, But Gets Back Up!

Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour Opening Remarks - San Francisco, CA

Source: Steve Jennings / Getty

Social Media is still buzzing, follow Oprah Winfrey tumbling on stage over the weekend during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.

It all took place while she was speaking about balance in your life.  That’s when the Entertainment mogul lost her footing and her balance and almost in slow motion like, fell onto the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you’re gonna be defining it for yourself.”  “Wellness to me means all things in balance and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all time-” she said as she began to fall and landed on her side before sitting up and then shouted out, “Shoes!”

She later laughed about the incident, and is said to be doing just fine.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Oprah Falls Down, But Gets Back Up!  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 5 days ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 6 days ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 1 week ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 2 weeks ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 3 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 4 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 4 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close