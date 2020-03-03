Oprah Falls Down, But Gets Back Up!

Social Media is still buzzing, follow Oprah Winfrey tumbling on stage over the weekend during her 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour.

It all took place while she was speaking about balance in your life. That’s when the Entertainment mogul lost her footing and her balance and almost in slow motion like, fell onto the stage at the Forum in Los Angeles on Saturday.

“Here’s my definition of what wellness means to me. This is my definition, not yours, just an idea, because you’re gonna be defining it for yourself.” “Wellness to me means all things in balance and balance doesn’t mean all things are equal or at peace at all time-” she said as she began to fall and landed on her side before sitting up and then shouted out, “Shoes!”

She later laughed about the incident, and is said to be doing just fine.

