It was just days ago when fans, friends and family came together to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and now days later a Los Angeles auction house is now set to sell off one of his jersey’s that he wore for the 1998-99 season. In addition there will also be other Bryant memorabilia up for sell, including signed trading cards, basketballs and a replicated jersey.

The jersey displays Kobe’s number 8 on the back.

The Nate D. Sanders Auction House has set a minimum bid price of $20,000 for the jersey. Bidding is open now, and the auction ends today.

Kobe Bryant jersey is being auctioned off, starting at $20,000 was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 8 hours ago

