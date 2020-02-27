CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kobe Bryant jersey is being auctioned off, starting at $20,000

BASKET-NBA-BRYANT-MEMORIAL

Source: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty

It was just days ago when fans, friends and family came together to mourn the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, and now days later a Los Angeles auction house is now set to sell off one of his jersey’s that he wore for the 1998-99 season.  In addition there will also be other Bryant memorabilia up for sell, including signed trading cards, basketballs and a replicated jersey.

The jersey displays Kobe’s number 8 on the back.

The Nate D. Sanders Auction House has set a minimum bid price of $20,000 for the jersey. Bidding is open now, and the auction ends today.

Kobe Bryant jersey is being auctioned off, starting at $20,000  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 10 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close