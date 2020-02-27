Tyler Perry and his family are questioning the death of Perry’s nephew, Gavin Porter. According to recent reports, Porter, committed suicide on Tuesday, February 25th around 8:30p.m., while being imprisoned at the Union Parish jail in Louisiana. He was 26-years-old.

Officials say his body was found swinging in his cell. It was only days before that Porter was disciplined for a fighter he was involved in with other inmates. Since his death, authorities have transported his body to Little Rock, ARK for and autopsy.

It was in 2017 when Porter pleaded guilty in the 21st Judicial District Court in St. Helena Parish to a charge of manslaughter after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

Sources close to the family say they suspect foul play.

Tyler Perry and Family Members Question Nephew’s Suicide While in Jail was originally published on praiserichmond.com

