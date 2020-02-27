CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Tyler Perry and Family Members Question Nephew’s Suicide While in Jail

Dr. Phil McGraw Honored With A Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Tommaso Boddi / Getty

Tyler Perry and his family are questioning the death of Perry’s nephew, Gavin Porter.  According to recent reports, Porter, committed suicide on Tuesday, February 25th around 8:30p.m., while being imprisoned at the Union Parish jail in Louisiana.  He was 26-years-old.

Officials say his body was found swinging in his cell. It was only days before that Porter was disciplined for a fighter he was involved in with other inmates.  Since his death, authorities have transported his body to Little Rock, ARK for and autopsy.

It was in 2017 when Porter pleaded guilty in the 21st Judicial District Court in St. Helena Parish to a charge of manslaughter after originally being charged with second-degree murder.

Sources close to the family say they suspect foul play.

Tyler Perry and Family Members Question Nephew’s Suicide While in Jail  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 10 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close