International Leadership Summit T.D. Jakes’ Conference Heads to Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 26, 2020—In honor of Women’s History Month starting next week, which focuses on the exemplary contributions women have made in America, T.D. Jakes’ International Leadership Summit is announcing female leaders who will be joining him at the annual gathering this spring. Paula Williams Madison, Lisa Opoku and Lady Gifty Tetteh—who will all be on the courage to influence panel—as well as speakers Ivy McGregor and Hattie Hill, are all women who are leading the charge in their respective fields.

The International Leadership Conference is a conference for visionaries, entrepreneurs, intrapreneurs, pastors and leaders from all over the world, looking to expand their personal sphere of influence and sharpen their skills.

“Female leaders bring a unique perspective and drive to the workplace,” said Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House. “Their brilliance, extreme drive to achieve and infectious enthusiasm are not to be missed. These women represent the fact that God has an international strategy for women across the globe. Combining unparalleled work ethic with a deep reservoir of faith, these women will show you how to have maximum impact in your life.”

Jakes understands the tremendous value women bring to the workplace: Fortune 500 companies with the highest representation of women on boards financially outperform companies with the lowest representation, and gender-diverse teams have higher sales and profits.

Paula Williams Madison retired from NBCUniversal as president and general manager of NBC4 Los Angeles after 35 years in news media. She is a founding member of The Group Unlimited, a high-level strategy, marketing and communications consultancy, and is currently chairman and CEO of Madison Media Management.

Lisa Opoku has etched an indelible mark in corporate America. As the CEO of Goldman Sachs, Opoku committed to making the workplace a better environment for all. She has decades of experience not just in law, engineering and operations, but also in leading the way for women in the workplace.

Lady Gifty Tetteh is the barrister and head of chambers at Chambers of G D Tetteh-UK. She is the first black and youngest person to set up Chambers in the prestigious Honorable Society of the Middle Temple.

Ivy McGregor has more than 25 years of experience in business strategies, social enterprise and global partnerships. She is the CEO and chief architect of IVY Inc., which provides strategic consulting to organizations and individuals. She is also the director of social responsibility for BeyGOOD, the philanthropic umbrella for Parkwood Entertainment, founded by Beyoncé.

Hattie Hill has more than 30 years of experience developing successful global diversity, inclusion and gender equity strategies that drive cultural change for corporations, nonprofits and foundations. She is currently the CEO and president of T.D. Jakes Foundation, a fund with a goal of $100 million to improve disadvantaged communities and provide economic growth through science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics.

Research from Harvard Business Review has shown that curiosity is vital to an organization’s performance. This year, Jakes has expanded his formerly titled International Pastors and Leadership Conference to become the International Leadership Summit—designed to offer a premier leadership experience to a more diverse group of men and women in the business, faith and entertainment industries.

Registration for the conference is open to the public and available now at ThisIsILS.org.

What:

International Leadership Summit

Who:

T.D. Jakes, senior pastor of The Potter’s House

Paula Williams Madison, CEO of Madison Media Management

Lisa Opoku, COO of Goldman Sachs

Lady Gifty Tetteh, barrister and head of chambers at Chambers of G D Tetteh-UK

Ivy McGregor, CEO and chief architect of IVY Inc.

Hattie Hill, president and CEO of T.D. Jakes Foundation

Denzel Washington, actor, director, producer and philanthropist

Tyler Perry, producer, director, actor, screenwriter, playwright, author, songwriter, entrepreneur and philanthropist

Steven Furtick, pastor of Elevation Church

Keion Henderson, CEO of The Henderson Management Group

John F. Hannah, pastor of New Life Covenant Church Southeast

David Steward, chairman and founder of Worldwide Technology, Inc.

Michael Todd, pastor of Transformation Church

Please visit the website for updates as more speakers are confirmed.

Where:

Charlotte Convention Center

501 South College Street

Charlotte, NC 28202

When:

April 30 – May 2

About The Potter’s House

Located in Dallas, The Potter’s House is a 30,000-member nondenominational, multicultural church and humanitarian organization led by Bishop T. D. Jakes, twice featured on the cover of Time magazine as America’s Best Preacher and as one of the nation’s 25 Most Influential Evangelicals. The Potter’s House has five locations: The Potter’s House of Dallas, The Potter’s House of Fort Worth, The Potter’s House of North Dallas, The Potter’s House of Denver and The Potter’s House OneLA.

