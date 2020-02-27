CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Todd Dulaney Presents New Digital EP “Back To The Book”

Todd Dulaney

Source: CR8Agency / CR8Agency


Todd Dulaney is back with a game changing new single that he hopes will inspire listeners to go “Back To The Book”. The new single “Psalms 18” is the lead song from his 3 song EP that features songs sung straight from the scriptures. Check out this video snippet. This spontaneous and prophetic movement is destined to catch the ears and hearts of listeners. Psalms 18 video has over 700,000 views!

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Todd Dulaney Presents New Digital EP “Back To The Book”  was originally published on praiserichmond.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
Video Surfaces of Police Arresting 6-Year-Old Girl In…
 6 hours ago
02.27.20
Report: Gavin Porter, Nephew Of Tyler Perry, Dead…
 1 day ago
02.27.20
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 4 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close