Todd Dulaney Presents New Digital EP “Back To The Book”

Todd Dulaney is back with a game changing new single that he hopes will inspire listeners to go “Back To The Book”. The new single “Psalms 18” is the lead song from his 3 song EP that features songs sung straight from the scriptures. Check out this video snippet. This spontaneous and prophetic movement is destined to catch the ears and hearts of listeners. Psalms 18 video has over 700,000 views!
