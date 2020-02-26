CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Is Sex Before Marriage Still A Sin? {POLL/OPINION}

Portrait of Happy Bride

Source: Buccina Studios / Getty

According to the Bible, we as humans are supposed to wait until marriage before we move forward with our partners in sexual activities. Today you have many people who have cheated and still married. We also see people that have been married several times.

1 Corinthians 7:2 says, “But because of the temptation to sexual immorality, each man should have his own wife and each woman her own husband.” As humans, we simply see this as once married, that is it and those that are married shouldn’t be straying away from the marriage and keeping the sexual temptations at home.

Then we question the fact that people have been married several times. Is the person supposed to wait until marriage each time or have they committed their sin, and allowed to continue to sin?

According to the Bible Hebrews 13:4 reads, “Let marriage be held in honor among all, and let the marriage bed be undefiled, for God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous.” Again, “God will judge the sexually immoral and adulterous.” 

Based on 1 Corinthians 7:8-9, “To the unmarried and the widows I say that it is good for them to remain single, as I am. But if they cannot exercise self-control, they should marry. For it is better to marry than to burn with passion.”

As a Millenial, honestly, I believe marriage isn’t held up as an honor anymore. Where on television are we seeing wholesome married couples? Marriage now is only seen on television money can be made. It seems like marriage isn’t respected because you have people that don’t care who they are loved by, as long as they are loved. Hence shows like “Sister Wives”.

The focus isn’t on two people making one another happy anymore. It’s about being happy, by any means. I would love to get married but the idea is tainted for me. I don’t think God loves me less because I found love, but we didn’t do things the correct way. Whatever the correct way is defined to be.

TAKE OUR POLL BELOW AND TELL US WHAT YOU THINK:

 

 

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
Videos
Latest
She Is… A Ray of Light! 5 Songs…
 2 days ago
02.24.20
B. Smith, Lifestyle Guru And Famed Style Expert…
 3 days ago
02.24.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
10 items
Did You Like Chaka Khan’s National Anthem At…
 1 week ago
02.18.20
Jackson State President University Resigns After Being Arrested…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 3 weeks ago
02.06.20
They Came Before Tiger Woods: Mel Blackwell
 3 weeks ago
02.04.20
5 items
Kobe Bryant’s Sisters Break Their Silence On Their…
 3 weeks ago
02.03.20
I LOVE MY HBCU: Howard University Alum Angie…
 4 weeks ago
02.03.20
Kobe And His Daughter Gianna Went To Church…
 4 weeks ago
01.29.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close