NCCU’s Basketball Coach Launches TV Show For Teens

Coach LeVelle Moton is an inspiration to young people both on and off the court and makes sure he is giving back to his community.   Now Moton is hoping to provide a platform for teenagers to express their beliefs in a judgemental free-zone with his new TV show called “The Connect.”

Through this TV show Moton hopes to give the teenagers a voice as they touch on sex education and racial relations among other things.

Episode one took place at Enloe High School focusing on hip hop.

Read more at ABC11.com

